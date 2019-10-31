Possible ‘Computer Error’ Triggers Lockdown at White Plains HS

White Plains High School was on lockdown this afternoon but it was a false alarm.

The White Plains Department of Public Safety received an unscheduled lockdown notification from White Plains High School, an email from the mayor’s office explains. The police department responded in force and cleared the building. There is no official conclusion as to why the lockdown notification was sent, according to the mayor’s office, but officials believe it was the result of a “computer error,” the email states. There are no injuries.

Police are conducting an investigation to conclusively determine the cause of the notification.

Dismissal of other district schools were delayed as a result of the lockdown at the high school.

A source at the high school told The White Plains Examiner that the lockdown was called at just after 2 p.m. About half an hour later, some policemen came in, armed with shotguns but not tactical gear, and asked if anyone knew who had turned on the alarm, the source said.

There were reports that some students on the second floor were running down a hall, fearful for their safety.

At 3:05 p.m. the source heard a radio transmission advising everyone to hold in place.

“At this time the lockdown at WPHS has been lifted and the students are in a hold in place in their classrooms,” a statement posted to Facebook at about 3 p.m. from the White Plains City School District explained. “There is no threat identified at this time. Students will be dismissed when the hold in place is lifted. Transport will be provided as normal. Buses will be delayed. White Plains Police will remain on the scene through dismissal.”

This story is developing, return for updates.