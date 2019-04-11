White Plains High School Hall of Fame Seeks Nominations

Nominations are being sought for the 2019 White Plains High School Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame pays tribute to White Plains High School alumni/ae who have distinguished themselves in their chosen career and/or have significantly and positively impacted the lives of others. Any graduate of White Plains High School is eligible for nomination. Posthumous recognition is granted.

Eighty-two distinguished White Plains High School graduates have been inducted into the Hall of Fame at special ceremonies held at the High School. The next Induction Ceremony will be held in the fall.

Nomination forms are available at all White Plains Public Schools and the White Plains Public Library. Forms can also be found online at <www.whiteplainspublicschools.org> under “District Info.”

Nominations to be considered for 2019 are due April 19, 2019.

Please call 914-282-2920 for more information or email WPHSHallofFame@aol.com.