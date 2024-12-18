White Plains High Basketball Court Named for Two Coaches

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The basketball court in White Plains High School’s Harry Jefferson Gymnasium was named Friday in honor of two Tigers coaches who are in the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

A ceremony took place Dec. 13 between the White Plains boys and girls basketball games in the annual Harry Jefferson Showcase event to recognize former White Plains All-American student-athlete and coach Sue Adams and current boys’ basketball coach Spencer Mayfield.

An inscription “Adams & Mayfield Court” was affixed to the floor of the gymnasium in front of the Tigers home team sideline.

Adams, who died in 2023, graduated from White Plains in 1978. She was named All-League and All-County in both her junior and senior seasons in basketball. She was also named All-American in her senior year when she averaged 23.6 points and 16.2 rebounds. She was recruited by numerous Division 1 colleges and had a standout collegiate career at William & Mary.

She returned to White Plains as a coach for 17 seasons, including 11 leading the varsity girls’ basketball team, which won three league titles, four consecutive Section 1 crowns and twice advanced to the New York State Public High School championship game.

Mayfield, who is starting his 32nd season, is the winningest coach in White Plains school history. He surpassed 500 career victories last season. His overall record at White Plains is 438-232. He coached five years in Tenafly, NJ before coming to White Plains.

His Tigers teams have won multiple tournament and Section 1 titles, and in 1994 and 1999, were New York State Public School champions.