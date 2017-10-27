White Plains Halloween Event Postponed

Due to a severe weather forecast for this Sunday (Oct. 29) this event has been postponed until Sunday, Nov. 5th from Noon until 4 p.m. on Court Street between Main Street & Martine Avenue.

Frightfully Fun Festival Halloween Event. Calling all White Plains ghosts, witches, princesses, Jedi knights, Hogwarts students, and super heroes. Come on down to Court Street (between Main St & Martine Ave) in costume from Noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy this bewitching holiday in a safe, fun, and festive atmosphere with music, crafts, magic, pumpkin picking, hay maze, refreshments and plenty of treats for all. This year’s event will feature a Masquerade Parade in the downtown for all to participate in or enjoy as a spectator. Prizes awarded for many costume categories. The afternoon promises to be fun for families, preschoolers and elementary age children. Most of the activities are free but there is a nominal charge for some venues.