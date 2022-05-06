White Plains Gym to Host Workout Fundraiser to Support Cancer Treatment

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

On Saturday, May 7 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m., Westchester Fit at 300 Hamilton Avenue is hosting a workout fundraiser to raise funds for Caleb Visingardi’s treatment.

Visingardi, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in mid-March, will be in treatment for the next two and a half to three years.

Although the family has already surpassed their initial $10,000 fundraising goal on GoFundMe, more financial support is needed for Caleb’s long treatment regimen.

Rebekah Visingardi, Caleb’s sister, is a member of Westchester Fit. Upon hearing Caleb’s story, the gym and fitness community decided to step in to help support the Visingardi family.

Chris Guerrero, founder of Westchester Fit, said the gym has a long tradition of philanthropic work, including participating in an annual breast cancer fundraiser called ‘Barbells 4 Boobs’ and an annual fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“We do something called Weekly Bright Spots, and during one of the staff meetings, one of the staff members brought up that Rebekah’s brother got diagnosed with leukemia,” Guerrero said. “I said to the team, ‘Why don’t we do a workout fundraiser to get our community to donate, bring some attention and support her [family] during a very difficult time.’”

The workout fundraiser is open to all members of Westchester Fit, as well as the larger community in White Plains and Westchester.

A limited number of t-shirts will be for sale at the fundraiser by a gym member, and all proceeds will be donated to Caleb’s family.