White Plains Groper Arrested for Sexual Misconduct 

White Plains police on Friday evening arrested a local man who has groped at least two women late at night in the Battle Hill neighborhood over the last two weeks.

After receiving a description of the alleged groper, plain-clothed officers staked out the area and observed a man, Oscar Mosqueda, behaving suspiciously.

Police brought the 40-year-old man in for questioning and he admitted to groping the women. In both instances, Mosqueda allegedly ran up to a woman late at night and grabbed them in their private areas, Commissioner David Chong said.

The commissioner noted how perpetrators like this are almost always serial offenders, and how he was gratified police apprehended the suspect before he could commit another similar act.

“Due to real shoe-leather detective work and good descriptions from both victims he is now off the street,” Chong remarked of Mosqueda, who lives at 45 Robertson Avenue. Mosqueda will most likely face a felony sexual misconduct charge.

“Detectives are still investigating, Chong said. “It’s still open. Typically a person like this doesn’t stop till they are caught. The detectives and patrol officers did an amazing job getting this guy off the streets so fast.”

Chong is asking anyone with information — witnesses or victims — to call 914-422-6111. The commissioner stressed how police would protect anyone who came forward, regardless of immigration status.