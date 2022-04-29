White Plains Gamer to Compete in College Esports Nationals

White Plains resident Dylan Zerafa, captain of Iona College’s newly established Rocket League esports team, will compete in the college esports Rocket League nationals on April 29.

Zerafa, class of 2025, and his teammates, Ryan Walker, class of 2022, and Jake Teto, class of 2024, will compete against 16 college Rocket League teams from around the country.

“We are all super stoked to have won for the college. We put in countless hours to practice and improve, and it has certainly paid off,” said Zerafa. “Luckily, we all have experience going up against the professional players, so if we play confidently, I’m sure we will be able to pull off some crazy upsets.”

The Rocket League video game is soccer with cars that can fly. Players use “boost” –a tool that allows them to increase their speed when moving forward or fly for a short amount of time — in an enclosed soccer field.

Last summer, Iona completed renovations to its new esports room, which is equipped with computers, modems, gaming chairs and televisions that offer a quality gaming experience.

The championship will be webcast on Twitch at twitch.tv/officialegf or twitch.tv/egfrocketleague