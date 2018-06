The City of White Plains invites residents to bring lawn chairs, blankets, your family and friends to a special Sunday evening concert in Turnure Park on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

This year’s show features The Doobie Others, paying tribute to the Doobie Brothers. The show covers many years of great favorites.

Turnure Park is located on Lake Street at Canfield Ave.

The event is Free. Rain date is Monday, June 18.