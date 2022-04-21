White Plains Farmer’s Market Opens for Season

The City of White Plains, in partnership with Bensidoun USA, is excited to welcome the farmer’s market back to downtown White Plains for the season starting on Wednesday, April 20th. The market will be open weekly on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30pm on Court Street between Main Street and Martine Avenue through November 23.

All of the produce vendors come from local farms located in upstate New York and Connecticut. By purchasing their produce, customers help support the network of local farmers. Additionally, farmers who sell their produce at farmers’ markets are able to pick their produce at the very peak of its flavor. The result is fresher and even more delicious produce.