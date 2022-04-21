Business The White Plains Examiner Top News 

White Plains Farmer’s Market Opens for Season

Rick Pezzullo 79 Views 0 min read

The City of White Plains, in partnership with Bensidoun USA, is excited to welcome the farmer’s market back to downtown White Plains for the season starting on Wednesday, April 20th. The market will be open weekly on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30pm on Court Street between Main Street and Martine Avenue through November 23. 

All of the produce vendors come from local farms located in upstate New York and Connecticut. By purchasing their produce, customers help support the network of local farmers. Additionally, farmers who sell their produce at farmers’ markets are able to pick their produce at the very peak of its flavor. The result is fresher and even more delicious produce. 

Share

Enjoy our newspaper journalism here at The Examiner News? Then you should also join Examiner+, delivering premium newsmagazine content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

Peekskill Officials Not Receptive to Nine-Story Apartment Project

Rick Pezzullo

White Plains Releases New Promotional Video

Neal Rentz

Chappaqua Public Library Unveils New Furniture and Technology Tools

Examiner Media