Over 20 White Plains restaurants will be offering special deals on dine-in and takeout meals as the city launches its first ever Restaurant Month in January.

With local restaurants in dire need of support as business owners try to recover from the long-standing impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the White Plains Business Improvement District (BID) is sponsoring the event to help drive more traffic to the city. The event will run from Jan. 2 to Jan. 31.

“When some of our members approached the BID very early this year to do a hyper local restaurant week, we all could have never known how essential bringing something like this to fruition would be for the industry,” said BID Executive Director Brittany Bandwein. “Hence, we are kicking 2021 off with a full Restaurant Month January 2021 as the beginning of a Winter Outlook Series to support our local businesses.”

Throughout the event, restaurants will highlight their menus with pre-fixe package deals starting at $20.95 for lunch. Dinners will vary from $30.95 to $40.95. Each package will offer lunch or dinner for two, family meals, unique indoor dining experiences and takeout options.

Participating restaurants include Asian Legend, The Brazen Fox, Buffalo Wild Wings, Cantina Taco & Tequila Bar, Delicias del Jireh, Graziella’s Italian Bistro, Hastings Tea & Coffee Lounge, Holy Crab, Hudson Grille, La Bocca Ristorante, Lazy Boy Saloon & Ale House, Lilly’s, Little Drunken Chef, Morton’s Steakhouse, Papi’, Ron Blacks Beer Hall, Sundance Kitchen & Cantina, TVB by Pax Romana, Via Garibaldi, Walter’s Hot Dogs, Whiskey Lounge, and Wolf & Warrior Brewing Company.

To view the list of White Plains Restaurant Month participants and their menu offerings, please visit: www.wpbid.com/restaurantmonth