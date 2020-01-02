White Plains Dems Endorse Jeremiah Frei-Pearson for State Assembly Seat

In a statement Dec. 26, Civil Rights Attorney and White Plains resident Jeremiah Frei-Pearson thanked the White Plains Democratic City Committee for its overwhelming endorsement of him in the race to replace David Buchwald as the NYS Assemblymember from the 93rd District.

“I am honored to have the support of White Plains Democratic City Committee as the campaign moves forward,” said Jeremiah Frei-Pearson. “We’re going to build on this victory as we continue to take our campaign’s message across the entire District, from White Plains to North Salem. Together, we will build on David Buchwald’s excellent legacy; we will stand up for everyone in our community – including immigrants, LGBTQ people, women, people of color, people with disabilities and everyone who is under assault from Trump; we will fight for our environment, for fair wages and good jobs for working people, for better healthcare, for affordable housing and education, and for all the values and causes we believe in.”

In an interview with The White Plains Examiner Frei-Pearson said he wants to step in and fill David’s shoes and take on the voice of the entire community. “People are struggling in all communities in the 93rd District, he said. “Not only in the lower-income communities, but in the richer communities as well.”

During his presentation to the White Plains Democrats, Frei-Pearson highlighted his experience as an attorney taking on powerful interests on behalf of people who are being treated unfairly as his top qualification for the job. Through his law practice, Frei-Pearson has represented thousands of children in foster care and used the courts to successfully reform broken government agencies on behalf of at-risk children. Today, he leads a law firm based in the 93rd District.

We fought the Trump administration when it started putting kids in cages at the Mexican border. We stood up to nursing home owners that put profits over people and left residents in unsafe environments, he said.

Currently, Frei-Pearson is the chair of the White Plains Sustainability Committee and is also a member of, and the past Chair of, the Mayor’s Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities. He is also an active volunteer with a number of civic and charitable organizations including Legal Services of the Hudson Valley and Habitat for Humanity.

Having grown up in Northern Westchester, Frei-Pearson is a graduate of John Jay High School. He returned to the county nine years ago when he moved to White Plains with his former wife. He also has close family ties in the White Plains community.

Frei-Pearson is likely to officially launch his campaign in early January 2020.

Of the nine communities in the 93rd District, White Plains has consistently provided by far the largest number of Democratic primary votes, making the endorsement crucial to the campaign.