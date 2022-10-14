White Plains Council Approves Labor Contract with Union

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The White Plains Common Council last week ratified the settlement of negotiations that extends the collective bargaining agreement with city union workers through June 2024.

The previous agreement between the city and the Civil Service Employees Association, Local 1000, AFSCME and AFL-CIO for the City of White Plains Unit (CSEA) covered the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.

Under the extended pact, employees will receive a salary increase of 2.25% for each step in 2021, 2.5% for each step in 2022 and 3% for each step in 2023.

In addition, the dental contribution for each employee will increase by $40 over the length of the contract.

Meanwhile, at its Oct. 3 meeting, the Council also authorized an agreement between the city and the Galleria Mall for the Department of Public Safety to continue using space in the mall as an impound lot.

The city has been using the former Sears auto service space at 100 Main St., across from the Public Safety headquarters and the City Courthouse, for the last year to store impounded vehicles, including vehicles seized as evidence, along with Public Safety’s large emergency vehicles, trailers, barricades and equipment.

The city will pay an annual fee of $45,000 to utilize the space.