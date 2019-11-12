White Plains Common Council to Receive Retired Firefighters’ Legislation

Following months of discussion, the White Plains Common Council might have a chance to vote on legislation to give back free health insurance to some retired city firefighters.

At the Citizens to be Heard portion of the Common Council meeting on Nov. 4, Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona (who leaves her seat on the Council Dec. 31) told her colleagues she would write the legislation and pass it on to them. In an e-mail the day after the meeting, she stated that she, “e-mailed the mayor and council draft legislation to reverse the retired fire fighters health insurance premium contribution.”

For the past several months several retired firefighters have attended the Citizens to be Heard portion of Common Council meetings to seek the policy change. Due to a difficult financial period, the city required firefighters to pay a portion of their health insurance premiums beginning in 2010. In 2015 the Common Council restored the benefit to active firefighters but not to retirees of the fire department.

As he had at several previous meetings, Ed Lobermann said he was representing himself and more than 100 other retired firefighters on Nov. 4. On Nov. 1, 2018 the retired firefighters withdrew its lawsuit against the city, he noted.

“During the past year I’ve had numerous meetings and communications with Common Council members, Mayor (Tom) Roach and Corporation Counsel (John) Callahan and I want to thank each of you individually and collectively for your time and attention to our issues,” Lobermann said.

At the request of some council members Lobermann said he recently submitted two proposals “from many different options.”

“The last meeting I had was on Oct. 8 with Mr. Callahan and Mayor Roach in which the mayor said they would research various aspects and get back to me,” Lobermann said. “My concern is the timeframe involved for possible resolution.”

In January two Common Council members who did not seek reelection will not be on the council, Lobermann said. The current council should be involved in the final decision on whether the health insurance benefit at no cost is restored, he said.

Lobermann said he understood the restoration would not go into effect until the 2020-21 fiscal year and that the budget would be approved by the new council. “Nevertheless, I suggest the current council members who have the background and complete understanding of the issues should be the policy decision makers,” he said.

Councilman Dennis Krolian said the issue has been before the city for a full year. “I would like to see it brought to a head,” he said.

Roach said the proposals are being considered and there is a financial impact for restoring the benefit for the retirees. “Anything we do has to fit into a budget,” Roach said. There is currently no proposal in the form of legislation, he said, adding the city is studying the financial impact.

Lecuona said the retired firefighters have done everything that the city has requested and the council should vote on the matter.

“I will propose legislation and you will have it tomorrow,” Lecuona said.