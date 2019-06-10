White Plains Common Council Candidate to Remain on Primary Ballot

Kat Brezler, a Democratic candidate for the White Plains Common Council, will remain on the June 25 primary ballot after beating back her most recent ballot challenge.

“There can be no further distractions. The courts have recognized what we’ve long known, the Board of Elections was correct, we’re on the ballot,” Brezler said last week. “There is nothing left to do but knock on doors and get out the vote for our election on June 25.”

Brezler received a favorable decision from the Supreme Court Appellate Division in Brooklyn in May, establishing that her campaign collected the required number of signatures to appear on the Democratic line in the June Primary Election for White Plains Common Council.

Brezler will face off against three candidates endorsed by the White Plains Democratic City Committee in February – incumbent Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson, who was first elected to the Council in 2014, as well as Victoria Presser and Jennifer Puja.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, June 25. Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.