White Plains Common Council Approves Bank Street Project Amendments

The White Plains Common Council voted unanimously on Jan. 7 to approve the fourth amendment of the contract between the city and LCOR 55 Bank Street and an amendment to the original site plan approval to allow the construction of 36 more residential units than originally proposed.

The developer also received unanimous approval from the council last week to make a $108,000 payment to the city which will be used to pay for park, playground and other recreational purposes in the city to mitigate the recreational impact of the additional 36 residential units.

The North Tower has already been completed and is occupied.

William Null, an attorney representing the developer, told the Common Council once the South Tower is completed there would be a total of 597 housing units. Seven of the 36 additional units would be affordable.

The South Tower will be 10.5 feet higher than the original proposal to bring the height up to 189 feet, Null said. The changes in the South Tower project are being primarily sought “to bring a greater variety of units to renters” by constructing units of different sizes and types, he said.

Under the city ordinance, LLCOR 55 Bank Street would be required to construct 36 additional parking spaces, one for each additional unit, Null noted. His client is seeking to receive a partial waver from the need for 36 more spaces because the South Tower abuts a Metro-North station and most of the future residents would travel to work via the railroad, Null said.

“There’s more than ample parking to accommodate those additional residential units,” he said.

Construction would begin in the spring, Null added.

Councilwoman Milagros Lecuona said accepting the concept that no additional parking would be needed to accommodate the additional 36 units “is a little difficult to take.” The additional 36 units are expected to generate 63 more residents to the building, she said. Null responded that the 36 additional units would not represent a significant change.

Though she understood that the Bank Street project is an example of transit-oriented development, Lecuona argued that traffic is a problem in the city. “We are still in a transition period,” Lecuona told Null, adding she did not want additional traffic to spill over to the neighborhood from the 63 new residents.

Roadways would be able to accommodate the additional vehicles, Null replied.

No residents spoke during the public hearing, which was closed by a unanimous vote of the Council.