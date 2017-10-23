White Plains Candidates Forum

A reminder that the League of Women Voters of White Plains will hold a forum for candidates running for Mayor and Common Council on Wednesday, October 25th from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at White Plains High School Auditorium. The Forum is cosponsored by the Woman’s Club of White Plains and the White Plains/Greenburgh NAACP.

In accordance with League policy and in order to ensure that a wide range of issues are addressed by the candidates, questions will be submitted in writing in one of two ways: by email in advance of the meeting (by NOON on October 25) to bethkava@gmail.com or at the Forum.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Cards will be available for audience members to submit questions. Please include your name and address on submissions. And indicate whether your question is the mayoral candidates or candidates for the common council.

Questions will not be taken from the floor.

For questions or additional information please email Beth Kava, using the subject line “Candidate Forum” at bethkava@gmail.com

Information about candidate positions on issues for the White Plains races as well as other local and county races as well as the three ballot propositions can be found at VOTE411.org

The Forum will be recorded by White Plains Community Media for subsequent viewing.