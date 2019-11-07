White Plains Candidate Questions BOE on Election Tally Results

White Plains Common Council candidate Andrew Custodio (Republican and SAM parties) is questioning the Westchester Board of Elections about the drop in votes he received in the early morning hours of Nov. 6 as the final count from six outstanding districts took hours to come in and the results seemed “fishy” according to an email sent by Custodio Thursday morning.

The BOE website still calls the vote totals unofficial and does not include early voting results and absentee ballots.

Custodio said he is working with the BOE to explain how his count dropped from 2,015 with 40 districts out of 46 reporting to 1,964 when all 46 districts had reported in. Custodio also notes that running mate Brian Peroni also had a tally of 1,964 after the 46 districts had reported in.

Custodio is holding off for an explanation before he decides to call for a recount, he said Thursday morning.