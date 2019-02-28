White Plains Cable Sports Show to Tackle Arena Football

Corey Galloway, New York Streets team owner (right) talks with White Plains Community Media’s Beyond The Game Host John Vorperian (left) about the National Arena League’s newest franchise and the fast-pace sport’s return to the NY Metro Area.

Galloway, founder of Legacy Growth Partners and now the first Black Pro Sports owner in New York history tapped veteran arena football coach Rick Marsilio to pilot the club. Former Syracuse quarterback and NFL journeyman David Legree will be the team’s signal caller.

Devalle Ellis, former Cleveland Brown and Detroit Lion, leads player personnel operations. The Streets have signed standouts from Ole Miss, Youngstown State, Temple, and Appalachian State.

Vorperian noted, “Exciting news for Westchester football fans to see gridiron action. Could next season’s NY Giant or NY Jet be playing for the Streets?”

Arena football features an eight on eight player format performed on a 50-yard field. The Westchester County Center and Madison Square Garden will alternate as venues for New York Streets home games.

The Streets Inaugural home opener will be Friday, Apr. 19 at the Westchester County Center, against the legendary Orlando Predators. Beyond The Game episodes are posted at www.wpcommunitymedia.org.