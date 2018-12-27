White Plains Ball Drop, Fireworks and 15 Years of Safe Rides Home

The White Plains New Year’s Eve Spectacular will take place again this year at Court and Main streets to ring in 2019 with fun and celebration.

The free event, which is open to the public, begins at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and ends at 12:30 a.m. Jan 1. There will be live music, a ball drop and fireworks at midnight by Zambelli.

Access to the event only at the following gated areas: Main St. at Church St.; Court St. at Martine Ave.; Renaissance Sq. at Williams St.; and Martine at Mamaroneck Ave.

For the 15th year in a row, Heineken USA, which is based in White Plains, is partnering with The City of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District for its New Year. Safe Ride. program.

Over the past decade and a half, the program has provided free and safe rides home to more than 5,000 Westchester County residents of legal drinking age who celebrate New Year’s Eve in downtown White Plains.

The safe rides transportation stand will be on the corner of East Post Road and Mamaroneck Avenue between 11 p.m. Dec. 31 and 3 a.m. Jan. 1.

A dedicated fleet of cars, including at least one that is handicap accessible, will provide complimentary rides home for those 21 and older traveling from the heart of downtown White Plains to anywhere across Westchester County.

“Since 1873, Heineken USA has been a family-owned company that’s dedicated to good corporate citizenship by giving back to the community,” said Stephanie Kersten-Johnston, Director of Sustainable Business at Heineken USA. “We proudly call the city of White Plains not only company headquarters, but also our home. It’s been an honor to work with our community partners over the past 15 years on the ‘New Year. Safe Ride.’ program to help ensure that revelers enjoy their celebrations and arrive home safe.”

A recent global study by Heineken found that 77% of respondents think there are circumstances where it is acceptable to drink and drive, while 49% get ‘caught up having fun’ and find it hard to plan ahead. To this end, Heineken is encouraging everyone to plan ahead and utilize its convenient ‘New Year. Safe Ride.’ program so that they can enjoy the holiday season more safely and responsibly.

Heineken is also announcing a new product, Heineken 0.0 (pronounced zero zero), a nonalcoholic version of the company’s namesake beer, which will launch nationwide in January 2019. Heineken 0.0 was showcased at a party in White Plains on Dec. 12

“The New Year’s Eve Spectacular in White Plains has become the ‘go-to’ party for many Westchester County residents each year,” said White Plains Mayor Tom Roach. “By staying close to home in downtown White Plains, Westchester residents have a convenient place to have fun, and enjoy the New Year. Thanks again to Heineken USA for partnering with us through their highly successful New Year. Safe Ride. program. This program helps keep our streets safe and is an important part of the festivities,” Roach said.