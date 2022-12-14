White Plains Approves Solar Parking Canopies on Westchester Ave.

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The White Plains Common Council last week unanimously approved a plan to install high energy-producing solar parking canopies over existing parking lots at 1133 Westchester Ave.

The amendment to a nearly completed residential development that was approved by the council in May 2019 had raised concerns from nearby homeowners who questioned the destruction of mature trees and sought a larger buffer area.

“This has been a real rollercoaster,” said Kristen Lalla, a member of the North Street Area Civic Association. “This became a collaborative effort, but it didn’t start out that way. This proposal has come a long way from its first version. This is as good as it’s going to get.”

Voda Solar Resources, LLC was seeking to install 230,000 square feet of solar panels on the approximately 55-acre site that will produce enough clean energy to power more than 700 single-family homes annually.

“We’ve been at this more than a year,” said Mark Weingarten, attorney for Voda Solar Resources. “We finally found something that everyone is in agreement with. We’ve spent a lot of time on the landscape plan.”

In August, the Common Council adopted a series of amendments to the Zoning Ordinance pertaining to Solar Energy Regulations. The amendments permit the installation of solar parking canopies citywide. In addition, the Planning Department ruled Voda Solar Resources’ solar parking canopies were consistent with the goals of the city’s 2006 Comprehensive Plan.

“This was chance for us to do our part in creating clean energy,” said Mayor Thomas Roach. “I’m happy we got to this point.”

Other councilmembers, who visited the site several times, said the concerns of residents weighed heavily on their review of the application.

“What a difference a year makes,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Puja. “I believe this is a true example of good government where we are listening and we are learning.”

“The issue has always been the buffer areas,” said Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson. “I can support the project now because of the setbacks and the landscaping and we will address the evasive species.”

Added Council President Justin Brasch, “Everyone pulled together and we got to a good place.”