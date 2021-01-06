What a Good Boy! Putnam County Sheriff K9 Retires

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department bid farewell to a fateful and devoted companion last week.

On Dec. 30, deputies celebrated the retirement of K9 Sentinel after nearly seven years of dedicated service. Sentinel joined the department in 2014, where he underwent extensive training to become certified as a patrol and explosives detection K9.

During his retirement ceremony, where deputies lined up their vehicles to give one final salute, Sentinel was presented with a proclamation and certificate by Sheriff Robert Langley. Sentinel and his handler were also given a custom-made plaque.