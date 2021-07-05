Westchester Welcomes USGA Back to the County for August Event

Westchester County will continue to build on its golf legacy this year when the USGA brings the 122nd U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship to Westchester Country Club in Rye this August.

The best female amateur golfers in the world will play the challenging “West Course” from Aug. 2-8. Among this year’s competitors will be WMGA board member Ina Kim-Schaad.

A record-breaking 1,560 women applied to play in the championship, with 26 of them exempt into the field and more than 1,500 set to vie for a spot in the 156-player field at Westchester County Club through qualifying.

Two rounds of stroke play will be contested Aug. 2-3, with the top 64 players earning a spot for the match-play rounds beginning Wednesday. The final 36-hole match will be conducted on Sunday, Aug. 8. The championship is free and open to spectators and will air on the Golf Channel and Peacock.

Westchester County plays an essential role in the history of golf and many claim Westchester as the birthplace of American golf. It was in Westchester where the first national amateur championship was played and the first national “open” that included professionals.

“We are pleased to welcome our friends at USGA and golf enthusiasts back to the county after hosting last year’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot,” said County Executive George Latimer. “We are proud to show off our world-class courses and share our slice of New York State with the competitors and fans.

“We are so pleased to be back in Westchester County, a place that has so much golf and USGA history,” said John Bodenhamer, senior managing director, championships. “The U.S. Women’s Amateur is one of our fastest growing championship, something that was evident this year with record-breaking entry numbers, and something that is not surprising given the growing popularity and momentum in women’s golf. We cannot wait to crown a champion at Westchester Country Club in just a few short weeks.”