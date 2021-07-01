Westchester Swimmers to Hit the Water to Fight Cancer This Summer

Swim Across America’s Long Island Sound Chapter (SAA-LIS) is gearing up for its 29th year of Westchester swimming events to raise critical funds for cutting-edge cancer research, prevention and treatment.

This summer participants will have seven opportunities to swim and volunteer in SAA-LIS events in Westchester. The open-water signature swim will take place on July 31 in Larchmont’s Long Island Sound, with pool swims scheduled between July 11 and Aug. 7.

“Last year was challenging for everyone on so many levels, and we are looking forward to coming together again as a community to raise funds to fight cancer and broaden awareness,” said SAA-LIS Chapter President Tony Sibio. “Everyone who participates is taking a powerful, personal stand against this formidable disease and helping to turn the tide against cancer. We’re all ready to go.”

Proceeds from the swims will support the Swim Across America research lab, Dr. Luis Diaz and the MSK Kids Department of Pediatrics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; pediatric oncology research at Morgan Stanley Columbia University Medical Center; and patient services with Cancer Support Team.

The summer program will encompass seven pool swims (with the option of half-mile and one-mile efforts) plus an open-water swim course on Long Island Sound that will offer participants the option of swimming 2K, 5K or 10K.

The open-water swim, which starts at Larchmont Yacht Club and ends at Larchmont Shore Club, has been recognized by the World Open Water Swimming Association as one of America’s Top 100 Open Water Swims.

The full roster of participating locations, dates and times is as follows:

NYAC Travers Island, Pelham – July 11, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Chappaqua Swim & Tennis Club, Chappaqua – July 18, 3 to 6 p.m.

Orienta Beach Club, Mamaroneck – July 24, 6:15 to 9:30 a.m.

Coveleigh Club, Rye – Date TBD, 3 to 5 p.m. (Members Only)

Westchester Country Club – TBA

Long Island Sound Open Water, Larchmont – July 31, 6 a.m. to noon

Lake Isle Country Club, Eastchester – Aug. 7, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Those interested in participating in 2021 Swim Across America-LIS events can register to swim, kayak, sponsor a swimmer or volunteer to help at www.swimacrossamerica.org/long_island. Donations can be sent to SAA-Long Island Sound, P.O. Box 217, Larchmont, N.Y. 10538.

Those who prefer not to swim also have an opportunity to contribute to the chapter’s fundraiser. SAA My Way is a virtual offering where participants decide their activity and timeline. It can be anything from jogging to golfing, playing tennis to basketball. All SAA My Way participants are encouraged to set a minimum fundraising goal of $250. All donations raised for My Way will support the SAA-LIS event.

“Our motto at Swim Across America is ‘hope has no finish line,’ and we will never stop supporting cancer research and education until all cancer is eradicated,” Sibio said. “Our SAA community of swimmers, kayakers and volunteers are offering hope to cancer fighters and survivors and helping to light the way for a better tomorrow. We couldn’t be more grateful to every one of them.”

Swim Across America, Inc. was founded in 1987 and has raised over $100 million for cancer research and prevention programs at the country’s finest hospitals and managed-care facilities. Since Swim Across America’s inception, it has grown from having a single event in Nantucket, Mass. to 22 open water benefit swims across the country.

The Long Island Sound chapter was started in 1992 and has grown to be the largest in the organization, having raised over $20 million since its inception.

For more information about Swim Across America Long Island Chapter, call 914-769-8411 or visit www.swimacrossamerica.org/long_island.