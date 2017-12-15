Westchester Seniors Honored at 35th Annual Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon

The achievements of 70 senior citizens from 30 municipalities throughout Westchester were celebrated during the 35th Annual Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Awards Luncheon earlier this month. This year’s program, held at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown, was referred to as the largest to date, according to County representatives.

The Top Honoree award was Iris Freed, a 97-year-old Larchmont resident with more than 30 years of community service.

Award recipients are nominated by their communities and selected by a committee comprised of past honorees. Freed was recognized because she exemplifies the true spirit of volunteerism through her dedication to various charitable organizations in Westchester and beyond for more than 30 years. She helped found HOPE Community Services in New Rochelle, was co-founder of Women Strike for Peace and volunteers for WESPAC Foundation, Pet Rescue and more.

“Westchester’s Senior Hall of Fame is a unique tradition that brings together some of the most knowledgeable, skilled and experienced residents you will ever meet,” said County Executive Rob Astorino in a media statement. “It is an honor to recognize seniors who not only dedicate their time, energy and talents to serving others, but also inspire us to follow in their footsteps by living with dignity, respect and appreciation for all.”

Four seniors also were awarded with Special Recognition: Maureen McGowan Barbelet of Tarrytown, Francine Bernard of Armonk, George Coniglio of Greenburgh, and Patricia Hitchcock of Croton Falls. The class includes 20 inductees who are over the age of 80 and three over age 90.

The Senior Citizens Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services (DSPS); the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation; Westchester County Livable Communities and the Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging Services.

The Senior Citizens Hall of Fame began in 1983, the year the county marked its tri-centennial. Since then, more than 1,100 seniors have been inducted. To be nominated, seniors must have made significant and enduring contributions to enhance Westchester’s quality of life through their professional work, volunteer achievements or both. The names of past honorees are engraved on plaques that are permanently displayed at the DSPS office in Mount Vernon.

Westchester Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Class of 2017:

Ardsley – Stephen Wittenberg

Armonk – Francine Bernard, Vivian Utko

Bronxville – Kerry E. Smith

Croton Falls – Patricia Hitchcock

Croton-on-Hudson – Alma Cormican, Deven Sharma, Rhoda Stephens

Eastchester – C. Alan Benedict, Rose Gentile

Greenburgh – Lillie Green, Napoleon Mitchell, Barbara W. Perry

Larchmont – Iris Freed, Patricia Miner Sutherland, Lawrence J. Spano

Mamaroneck – Edward Piacente, Stephen Scarangella, Yvonne Tropp

Mount Kisco – Jackie Jones

Mt. Vernon – Audrey Bond, Mary Anne Cioffi, Ralph Cioffi, Irwin S. Davison, Dennis Jobin, Melo Edwards Jones, Jr., Louise Rodric

New Rochelle – Arleen Zuckerman

Ossining – Beth Casso, John Gallagher

Peekskill – George Coniglio, Jini George Cummins, Janice Livingston

Pelham – Alice Dean, Joseph Solimine, Sr.

Port Chester – Doris Bailey-Reavis, Carlton Thomas (Tom) Kissner; Rye – Gene C. Collins, Lester J. Millman Rye Brook – Dick Hubert

Scarsdale – Trudy Ahlbrecht, Chander Kala Ahuja, Harry Lennon

Somers – Patrick J. Mulholland; South Salem – Joan Zurell

Tarrytown – Maureen McGowan Barbelet

Thornwood – Mary Ann Alagno

Valhalla – Elinor Marzelli, Regina Zeppieri

Verplanck – Mary Naperski

West Harrison – Daniel D. Angiolillo

White Plains – Nick Bielenson, Nancy Bowser, Margaret (Peg) Cataldo, Doreen Ernest, Cynthia A. H. Long, Peggy D. Owens, Agnes Scheu, Nicholas Wolff

Yonkers – Cathy Ahlers, Joseph D. Blanck, Linda Bohan, Henry Doerr, Jr. , Albert Gorges, Murray Heit, Pedro Maymi, Janice V. Phillips, Lucille Winton

Yorktown Heights – Mary Jane Karger, Jo-Ann Sillik, Henry Stanton.