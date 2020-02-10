Westchester Resident in Isolation After Testing Negative for Novel Coronavirus

On Monday a Westchester County resident was transported from New York City to a County facility for isolation after possible exposure to the Novel Coronavirus overseas. The patient has tested negative for the virus, but must remain isolated until the potential incubation period has passed – per CDC and New York State Department of Health requirements. The person has cooperated with health officials, who have been closely monitoring the person’s condition. No County residents are at risk for exposure to the Novel Coronavirus at this time

The Westchester County Department of Health, in coordination with the CDC and the New York State Department of Health is meeting all guidelines. To protect the patient’s right to privacy, the County Health Department will not share the patient’s identification, location or health status.

For more information about coronavirus, go to www.westchestergov.com/health. Or call the New York State Department of Health coronavirus hotline at 888-364-3065 Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.