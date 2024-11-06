Westchester, Putnam State Legislature Incumbents Dominate Races

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Incumbents in state legislature races throughout Westchester and Putnam counties were on their way to victories Tuesday night, most by sizeable margins.

State Sen. Peter Harckham (D-Lewisboro) defeated Republican challenger Gina Arena in the 40th Senate District, mainly on the strength of an overwhelming lead in the Westchester County portion of the district. Harckham led Arena by just over 20,000 votes and was poised to win election to a fourth term despite losing the Putnam and Rockland vote.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Sen. Shelley Mayer (D-Yonkers) easily won re-election in the 35th and 37th Senate Districts, respectively, each racking up margins of victory of nearly two to one.

It was closer in the 39th Senate District, which covers portions of Putnam, Dutchess and Orange County, but Republican incumbent Rob Rolison (R-Poughkeepsie) prevailed on the strength of more than 4,300-vote lead in Orange County.

In local Assembly races, incumbents Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale), MaryJane Shimsky (D-Dobbs Ferry), Matt Slater (R-Yorktown) and Dana Levenberg (D-Ossining) all easily won their bids for another term, each in front by roughly two-to-one margins.

Assemblyman Chris Burdick (D-Bedford) was uncontested in capturing his third term.

Former county court judge Susan Cacace will be the next Westchester County District Attorney, defeating Republican John Sarcone by collecting 64 percent of the vote.