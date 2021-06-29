Westchester, Putnam Issue Heat Advisories as Temperature Intensifies

With high temperatures expected to reach into the mid-90s coupled with high humidity Tuesday and Wednesday, Westchester and Putnam counties each issued a heat advisory on Monday.

Residents should avoid strenuous activity outside, drink lots of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine and take precautions to prevent heat-related illness.

Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County’s commissioner of health, said people who are most vulnerable to adverse effects from the heat include the very young, seniors, people who are obese and those with high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes or lung conditions.

“Heat stroke and dehydration can take you by surprise,” Amler said. “High humidity, chronic health conditions and some medications can also increase a person’s risk for heat stroke.”

Amler reminded residents never to leave children, pets or people alone in a car. Temperatures can quickly rise to unsafe levels, so motorists should always look before they lock their vehicles.

Those who plan to travel by car should prepare their vehicle before hitting the road. Always travel with a spare battery, and avoid leaving radios, phone chargers and other accessories running when the engine is not.

Check to make sure your air conditioning is properly functioning and coolant is at the proper level. If you plan to travel in less populated areas, bring water and an umbrella for shade if it becomes necessary to leave the car. Always keep air flowing throughout the vehicle, and try to park in the shade.

For tips to prevent heat-related illness and places to stay cool, residents can visit the Health Department website at www.westchestergov.com/health.

Residents who need a place to cool off can go to an indoor mall. Senior centers, libraries and community centers often serve as cooling centers, but call before you go.

Choose lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, schedule outdoor activities for the morning or evening when it is cooler and stay in air conditioning as much as possible. If air conditioning is not available, a cool shower or bath can help, or visit a cooling center for more extended relief.

In Putnam County, two public spaces are currently open with air conditioning and can offer a break from the high temperatures. The Mahopac Library, located at 668 Route 6 in Mahopac, and Kent Town Hall at 25 Sybil’s Crossing in Kent Lakes, offer air-conditioned space for residents.

The library telephone number is 845-628-2009 and the best number for Kent Town Hall is 845-225-3943 (An alternate number is 845-225-2067.) Kent Town Hall is planning to be open Tuesday, June 29 through Thursday, July 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents may wish to call ahead to ensure there are no last-minute changes.

Two cooling centers opened in Yorktown Monday in response to extreme heat.

The cooling centers at the John C. Hart Memorial Library and the Jefferson Valley Mall will offer air conditioning during normal business hours through Wednesday. If a power outage occurs, Yorktown will activate an emergency cooling center at the Albert A. Capellini Community & Cultural Center.

“We recognize that some of our neighbors may not have air conditioning, or their conditioners have broken down, so we encourage these residents to seek cooling shelters if needed,” said Supervisor Matt Slater. “Anyone needing a cooling shelter should also be prepared to observe social distancing rules, including the use of face masks.”

Westchester’s Department of Emergency Services is monitoring the weather forecast, tracking the opening of local cooling centers and is in contact with Con Edison and NYSEG concerning the potential for power outages.

Utility Announce Preparations

Con Edison is ready to respond to any service problems that arise due to the heat and humidity forecasted for the area this week and urges customers to conserve energy.

The heat, humidity and increased demand for electricity to power air conditioners can cause cables to overheat and lead to outages. The coming days could also bring thunderstorms, which can affect the overhead delivery system and cause outages.

The company urges members of the public to stay away from any wires that are downed during storms. Call your local police department or 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633) to report downed wires.

Customers can sign up for text alerts at coned.com/text. Customers can also report outages and check service restoration status at conEd.com/reportoutage or with Con Edison’s mobile app for iOS or Android devices, or by calling 1-800-75-CONED (1-800-752-6633).