Westchester Native to Compete at Squash Championship in Grand Central

Westchester native Chris Hanson has made the main draw of the 2019 J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions squash tournament for the first time in his career.

“I’m incredibly excited to be in the main draw for this year’s ToC as a wildcard,” said Hanson, who turns 28 on Wednesday. “I’ve been in qualifying for the past four years and have been going to watch the event since I was a kid…”

Hanson will join the top 50 men professionals in the 22nd annual edition of the Professional Squash Association’s world tour, taking place Jan. 16 to Jan. 24 at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal. A tournament record $360,000 in prize money is up for grabs.

Hanson was born in Bronxville, living there till he was 12. He later moved to Bedford, and attended Rippowam Cisqua in Bedford for middle school and later attended high school in Connecticut. He played his college squash at Dartmouth, graduating in 2013. Hanson has been a regular on the professional squash tournament since, winning the U.S. National men’s title twice. He is currently ranked N0. 65 in the world.

“This tournament is as close to home as it gets for me, so I can’t wait to compete in front of a home crowd in one of the most prestigious tournaments on the PSA World Tour,” said Hanson, who trains at the Life Time Fitness center in Harrison. “It will certainly be a special moment.”

For more information visit www.tocsquash.com.