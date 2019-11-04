Westchester Magazine Publisher Dies at 57

Ralph Martinelli, the longtime publisher of Westchester Magazine, died on Saturday at 57.

An Ossining resident, Martinelli was a legendary Westchester figure, and his magazine’s events attracted the county’s business, political and social elite.

With more than a quarter century of experience as publisher of Westchester Magazine and Hudson Valley Magazine, Martinelli’s company, Today Media, is widely admired in the industry for its innovative approach to publishing in print and online.

Today Media, which has more than 150 employees, also manages Delaware Today, Hudson Valley Magazine, Main Line Today, Westchester Magazine, 914 INC, Westchester Home, Westchester/Hudson Valley Weddings, among others.

Martinelli was a supporter of the Food Bank for Westchester and sat on the Board of Directors for Arts Westchester.

“(He) was a devoted ArtsWestchester board member for 15 years and partner to the arts in the county for more than 30,” ArtsWestchester stated on Facebook. “We have lost a Westchester visionary and a dear friend this weekend. ArtsWestchester offers heartfelt condolences to the entire Martinelli family at this time.”

The Martinelli family has contributed to political life in Westchester for a long time. Martinelli is one of six brothers, including a city court judge and a former city council president. Martinelli’s father, Angelo Martinelli, was a longtime Yonkers mayor.

“The loss of Ralph Martinelli has shaken me personally and the roots of the BCW at our foundation,” Dr. Marsha Gordon, the president/CEO of the Business Council of Westchester, stated in a mass email, also noting how Martinelli was a longtime member of the organization’s board of directors. “…His publications defined Westchester, but did not define Ralph. Despite his great success, he always remained humble, albeit self deprecating at times, with a truly adorable giggle that meant ‘I really can’t believe all this is happening.’ He was open to meeting every person who wanted to meet him. He was the most real person I know with doubts and vulnerabilities and with steadfast loyalty, which the BCW was so fortunate to earn.”

Martinelli attended Regis College from 1980 to 1982 and before that went to Iona Prep.

