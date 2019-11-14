Westchester Knicks Unload Turkeys for Needy Families, But Cannot Deliver Home Opener

After the conclusion of their Preseason Training Camp at the Madison Square Garden Training Facility in Tarrytown, the Westchester Knicks assisted Feeding Westchester by unloading 1000 turkeys from Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express to be distributed to needy families in Westchester County.

On Nov. 7, the entire Westchester Knicks team including newly promoted Head Coach Derrick Alston and his coaching staff joined Feeding Westchester in Elmsford and the Stop & Shop Turkey Express to unload and pack 1000 turkeys to aid 300 programs in Westchester. Feeding Westchester, Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express and the 300 community initiatives make certain disadvantaged families and individuals have a Thanksgiving Dinner to celebrate on Thanksgiving.

However, just two days later on Saturday, Nov. 9, as the Westchester Knicks prepared to take the court for their 2019-20 Home Opener; the game was cancelled due to court damage at the Westchester County Center.

The local Knicks Home Opener was postponed just a few hours before they would take the court against the Raptors 905, at the County Center. The Westchester Knicks released a statement on Saturday evening at 6 p.m., which read: “Tonight’s Westchester Knicks game has been postponed due to unforeseen damages caused to the Westchester County basketball court. The court has been deemed unplayable for the season opening game vs. Raptors 905. We hope to have an acceptable court that meets NBA G League standards in place as soon as possible.”

The Westchester Knicks, the NBA G League affiliate of the NY Knicks, has not set a makeup date as of press deadline for the Home Opener vs. the Raptors 905. However, on Monday, the local Knicks did relocate their originally scheduled game at the County Center against the Lakeland Magic to Madison Square Garden.