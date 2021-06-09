Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will be conducting a Household Recycling Day (HRD) event on Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 3p.m. at FDR State Park, located at 2957 Crompond Rd. (Route 202) in, Yorktown.

COVID-19 precautions are in place to allow DEF to once again host these events for county residents. Residents should place items in their trunk or backseat, remain in their vehicles, and must wear masks while in the drop-off area.

In 2020, DEF hosted two Household Recycling Day events and residents delivered nearly 275,000 pounds of household waste and about 37,000 pounds of documents for shredding.

In addition to properly labelling household chemicals, tires, scrap metal, electronics, appliances and other special wastes found in a typical household, residents can bring documents for shredding and expired or unwanted medications.

Generally, the following items are accepted for safe disposal or recycling:

Properly labelled household chemicals, such as:

Household cleaning products

Most automotive fluids (antifreeze, brake fluid, gasoline, but not motor oil)

Flammable liquids (kerosene, butane, lighter fluid, turpentine)

Metal, jewelry, and furniture polishes and waxes; wood preservatives

Fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides

Photographic and swimming pool chemicals

Batteries (only vehicle, rechargeable or button cell)

Fluorescent light bulbs & CFLs

Fire extinguishers

Barbecue propane tanks (up to 20 pounds)

Mercury containing devices (thermometers and thermostats)

Electronic waste (TVs, computer monitors and towers)

Expired or unwanted medications, both OTC and prescription

Personal documents for shredding (limit of four file-size boxes per household)

Tires

Items that will not be accepted and should not be brought to Household Recycling Day include paint (both latex and oil), non-rechargeable alkaline and carbon zinc batteries, which can be safely discarded in the trash. motor oil, smoke detectors, cell phones, explosives (flares, fireworks, ammunition), construction debris and hypodermic needles. Also, waste from businesses, schools, or other institutions will not be accepted.

If unable to attend Household Recycling Day, you can still dispose of your hard-to-get-rid-of household waste by making a convenient appointment for the county’s Household-Material Recycling Facility (H-MRF), located at 15 Woods Rd. in Valhalla. The H-MRF is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment. It accepts the same items that are accepted at the household recycling events. .

For more information on what to bring to Household Recycling Day, call 914-813-5425 or visit www.westchestergov.com/recycling.

For more information on Westchester County environmental programs and events, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WestchesterCountyDEF.