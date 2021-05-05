Westchester County Recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month

Westchester County Executive George Latimer officially launched May as Mental Health Awareness Month on Monday.

Mental Health Awareness Month is a nationwide effort to address and overcome the stigma associated with mental health needs. One in five people will experience a mental health illness during their lifetime. Everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health, especially now.

The message of Mental Health Awareness Month is that mental health wellness is for everyone, and there are practical tools that everyone can use to improve mental health.

Westchester County Department of Community Mental Health (DCMH) Commissioner Michael Orth said the well-being of all residents is a top priority.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone’s mental health,” Orth said. “Knowing the signs and symptoms and who to link to if you are concerned about yourself or a loved one is an important first step in getting help.”

As part of the county’s efforts to promote Mental Health Awareness Month, DCMH is launching a “Tweet a Day for May” campaign, sharing information about events, ideas and resources. Posts will be accessible by going to Twitter at @WestchesterDCMH, Facebook at @westchesterdcmh and Instagram at westchester_county_dcmh.

The department will also be hosting a special event on May 6 in recognition of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month, “Westchester Strong: A System of Care Response to a Global Pandemic,” which features a panel of key stakeholders representing the county’s robust Community Network Model and a keynote presentation from Kristina Ramos-Callan of The United Hospital Fund.

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-myra-alfreds-roundtable-tickets-149372331665.