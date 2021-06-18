Westchester County Police Probe ‘Apparent Suicide’ at Kensico Dam

Westchester County Police Friday morning investigated the death of a man who jumped from the Kensico Dam in Valhalla.

Police, who referred to the incident as an “apparent suicide,” said the man jumped from the dam around 11 a.m. The man, described by police as in his late 50s, is not yet being identified by authorities pending notification of his family.

He was found in the plaza’s northeast corner at Kensico Dam Park.

Rescue workers responded to the incident and declared the man dead at the scene. County cops were assisted by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection Police Department.

“The plaza area remained closed for several hours as the investigation was conducted,” a press release stated.

The dam is owned by Department of Environmental Protection while the park property is owned by Westchester County, the press release also noted.

This is a developing story.