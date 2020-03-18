Westchester County Needs Nurses to Help With Pandemic

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is calling on retired and non-working nurses who are licensed in New York State to be on call to meet the spiraling healthcare needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The reality is we don’t have enough nurses to meet our current demand – and that demand will only grow,” Latimer said. “We need you now more than ever – your expertise, your education, your experience – you.”

Nurses will assist at nursing homes, child care programs, congregate care facilities, senior buildings and other sites that serve vulnerable populations. The Westchester County Department of Social Services will coordinate the placements in partnership with the Department of Health.

“If the surge of coronavirus cases reaches predicted levels as we saw in Italy, we need more testing, more beds, more ventilators, and more nurses and doctors,” Latimer said.

“We need you for what may be coming – and we thank you in advance for your service during this unprecedented time,” he added.

Those interested in serving the community in this capacity should contact Lindsay Jackson at lajc@westchestergov.com

Additionally, the State is asking all recently retired health professionals, including doctors, to volunteer to act as reserve staff. These professionals are asked to complete this survey: https://apps.health.ny.gov/pubpal/builder/survey/retired-health-professional