Westchester County Jail Inmate Sentenced in the Death of Another Inmate

A Yonkers man will spend the next seven years in prison after killing a fellow inmate while serving time in Westchester County Jail.

William Johnson, 21, was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty in October to assault in the second degree, a class D felony for the death of 18-year-old Bryce Neville. The pair were serving time together in the Valhalla jail at the time of the killing, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

On Jan. 30, while inside the jail, Johnson punched Neville in the side of the head, which resulted in Neville falling to the floor and suffering serious injury. Neville was taken to Westchester County Medical Center where he died on Feb. 3, officials said.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force injury to the head, a skull fracture and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

Officials said the attack was investigated by the District Attorney’s Office in collaboration with the Westchester County Department of Public Safety and the Westchester County Department of Correction. Assistant District Attorney Lana Hochheiser, Deputy Chief of the Homicide Bureau, is prosecuting the case.