Westchester County Extends Early Voting Hours

Anna Young 121 Views , , 1 min read
A portion of the three-hour line outside of the Peekskill Nutrition Center during the first of nine days of early voting on Saturday.

With residents coming out in droves throughout Westchester County to vote early for the Nov. 3 election, the Board of Elections has extended voting hours to reduce the lengthy wait times at polling locations.

Early voting will take place through Nov. 1 at any of the 17 designated voting locations throughout the county. The poles will now be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, extended voting hours will not apply to Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park due to a Halloween Event. That site will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other dates and times will remain the same.

Here are the locations that will be open for early voting in Westchester:

  • Eastchester Public Library
    • 11 Oakridge Place Eastchester, NY Eastchester
  • Dobbs Ferry Village Hall
    • 112 Main Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
  • Greenburgh Town Hall
    • 177 Hillside Avenue White Plains, NY 10607
  • Veterans Memorial Building
    • 210 Halstead Avenue Harrison, NY 10528
  • Pound Ridge Town House
    • 179 Westchester Avenue Pound Ridge, NY 10576
  • Mamaroneck Town Center
    • 740 W. Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543
  • Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park
    • 1 Wallace Drive Mt. Kisco, NY 10549
  • Mt. Pleasant Community Center
    • 125 Lozza Drive Valhalla, NY 10595
  • Mt. Vernon City Hall
    • 1 Roosevelt Square Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
  • New Rochelle City Hall Annex
    • 90 Beaufort Place New Rochelle, NY 10801
  • Joseph G. Caputo Community Center
    • 95 Broadway Ossining, NY 10562
  • Peekskill Nutrition Center Neighborhood Center
    • 4 Nelson Avenue Peekskill, NY 10566
  • Somers Town House
    • 335 Route 202 Somers, NY 10589
  • Westchester County Board of Elections
    • 25 Quarropas Street White Plains, NY 10601
  • Grinton I. Will Library
    • 1500 Central Park Avenue Yonkers, NY 10701
  • Riverfront Library
    • One Larkin Center Yonkers, NY 10701
  • Yorktown Cultural Center
    • 1974 Commerce Street Yorktown Heights, NY 10598

For more information on early voting, contact the Westchester County Board of Elections at 914-995-5700 or visit https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting/early-voting-2020?fbclid=IwAR2iNhLUfcmGZ_RU_5z9Jp1aet5m6rC-d1emR899AbMyVi-ohxcV_30QLlg.

