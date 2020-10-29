Westchester County Extends Early Voting Hours
With residents coming out in droves throughout Westchester County to vote early for the Nov. 3 election, the Board of Elections has extended voting hours to reduce the lengthy wait times at polling locations.
Early voting will take place through Nov. 1 at any of the 17 designated voting locations throughout the county. The poles will now be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, extended voting hours will not apply to Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park due to a Halloween Event. That site will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other dates and times will remain the same.
Here are the locations that will be open for early voting in Westchester:
- Eastchester Public Library
- 11 Oakridge Place Eastchester, NY Eastchester
- Dobbs Ferry Village Hall
- 112 Main Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
- Greenburgh Town Hall
- 177 Hillside Avenue White Plains, NY 10607
- Veterans Memorial Building
- 210 Halstead Avenue Harrison, NY 10528
- Pound Ridge Town House
- 179 Westchester Avenue Pound Ridge, NY 10576
- Mamaroneck Town Center
- 740 W. Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543
- Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park
- 1 Wallace Drive Mt. Kisco, NY 10549
- Mt. Pleasant Community Center
- 125 Lozza Drive Valhalla, NY 10595
- Mt. Vernon City Hall
- 1 Roosevelt Square Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
- New Rochelle City Hall Annex
- 90 Beaufort Place New Rochelle, NY 10801
- Joseph G. Caputo Community Center
- 95 Broadway Ossining, NY 10562
- Peekskill Nutrition Center Neighborhood Center
- 4 Nelson Avenue Peekskill, NY 10566
- Somers Town House
- 335 Route 202 Somers, NY 10589
- Westchester County Board of Elections
- 25 Quarropas Street White Plains, NY 10601
- Grinton I. Will Library
- 1500 Central Park Avenue Yonkers, NY 10701
- Riverfront Library
- One Larkin Center Yonkers, NY 10701
- Yorktown Cultural Center
- 1974 Commerce Street Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
For more information on early voting, contact the Westchester County Board of Elections at 914-995-5700 or visit https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting/early-voting-2020?fbclid=IwAR2iNhLUfcmGZ_RU_5z9Jp1aet5m6rC-d1emR899AbMyVi-ohxcV_30QLlg.