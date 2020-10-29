Westchester County Extends Early Voting Hours

With residents coming out in droves throughout Westchester County to vote early for the Nov. 3 election, the Board of Elections has extended voting hours to reduce the lengthy wait times at polling locations.

Early voting will take place through Nov. 1 at any of the 17 designated voting locations throughout the county. The poles will now be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, extended voting hours will not apply to Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park due to a Halloween Event. That site will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other dates and times will remain the same.

Here are the locations that will be open for early voting in Westchester:

Eastchester Public Library 11 Oakridge Place Eastchester, NY Eastchester

Dobbs Ferry Village Hall 112 Main Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Greenburgh Town Hall 177 Hillside Avenue White Plains, NY 10607

Veterans Memorial Building 210 Halstead Avenue Harrison, NY 10528

Pound Ridge Town House 179 Westchester Avenue Pound Ridge, NY 10576

Mamaroneck Town Center 740 W. Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park 1 Wallace Drive Mt. Kisco, NY 10549

Mt. Pleasant Community Center 125 Lozza Drive Valhalla, NY 10595

Mt. Vernon City Hall 1 Roosevelt Square Mt. Vernon, NY 10550

New Rochelle City Hall Annex 90 Beaufort Place New Rochelle, NY 10801

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center 95 Broadway Ossining, NY 10562

Peekskill Nutrition Center Neighborhood Center 4 Nelson Avenue Peekskill, NY 10566

Somers Town House 335 Route 202 Somers, NY 10589

Westchester County Board of Elections 25 Quarropas Street White Plains, NY 10601

Grinton I. Will Library 1500 Central Park Avenue Yonkers, NY 10701

Riverfront Library One Larkin Center Yonkers, NY 10701

Yorktown Cultural Center 1974 Commerce Street Yorktown Heights, NY 10598



For more information on early voting, contact the Westchester County Board of Elections at 914-995-5700 or visit https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting/early-voting-2020?fbclid=IwAR2iNhLUfcmGZ_RU_5z9Jp1aet5m6rC-d1emR899AbMyVi-ohxcV_30QLlg.