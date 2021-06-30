Westchester County Board of Legislators Reopen for In-Person Public Access
The Westchester County Board of Legislators’ offices, committee and board meetings re-opened to the public for in-person access, Board Chairman Ben Boykin (D–White Plains) announced last week.
The re-opening comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York disaster emergency – declared on Mar. 7, 2020, to fight COVID-19 – expired after Thursday, June 24.
During the emergency, the board has maintained remote public access to its meetings via web streaming and Webex teleconferencing. The board is excited to be welcoming the public back in person to the people’s house.
Pursuant to Centers for Disease Control guidelines and to protect the health and safety of the public and board staff, the board will implement the following procedures for in-person public access:
- Members of the public coming to the board’s offices, including for committee and board meetings, will be required to sign in and provide contact information in case contact tracing needs to be done in the future.
- Temperatures will be checked, and people with fevers will not be allowed in the board’s eighth-floor offices.
- Masks will be required to be worn in common areas such as the board chamber, committee room, hallways and Geist Library, other than when a person is speaking during the public comment session at a board meeting.