Westchester County Board of Legislators Reopen for In-Person Public Access 

The Westchester County Board of Legislators’ offices, committee and board meetings re-opened to the public for in-person access, Board Chairman Ben Boykin (D–White Plains) announced last week.

The re-opening comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York disaster emergency – declared on Mar. 7, 2020, to fight COVID-19 – expired after Thursday, June 24.

During the emergency, the board has maintained remote public access to its meetings via web streaming and Webex teleconferencing. The board is excited to be welcoming the public back in person to the people’s house.

Pursuant to Centers for Disease Control guidelines and to protect the health and safety of the public and board staff, the board will implement the following procedures for in-person public access: