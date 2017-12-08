Westchester Ballet Company Performs Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker

Celebrating 67 years in existence, The Westchester Ballet Company (WBC) will perform Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at The County Center in White Plains for its 32nd season. It is choreographed by co-Artistic Directors’ Beth Fritz-Logrea and Jean Logrea, founders of WBC’s official dance school, the Logrea Dance Academy (LDA). The Nutcracker is professionally staged and stars Xiao Xiao Cao as the Sugar Plum Fairy; Justin Estelle as the Cavalier; Dannys Gonzales as the Nutcracker; Elisa Toro Franky, as the Snow Queen; Theresé Wendler, as Coffee from Arabia; and many other talented guest artists and over 90 LDA students, who are WBC company members.

Performances are: Friday, Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. (special school performance and senior citizens); two performances on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Final performance on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.

$27 adult tickets; $23 children and seniors (age 10 and under/60+); $23 for Groups of 20 or more; all Tickets $32 day of the performance.

Nutcracker tickets are on sale now at the Westchester County Center box office and through Ticketmaster. The Counter Center box office is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located at 198 Central Ave, White Plains; www.countycenter.biz, or call 914-995-4050.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster. Visit www.ticketmaster.com and search on Westchester Ballet Company.

The Westchester Ballet Company is a not-for-profit dance repertory company located in Ossining. The mission is to promote an awareness and appreciation of dance throughout the communities of Westchester County and the surrounding areas. The Company maintains and constantly expands a repertoire of premier classical and contemporary ballets for the purpose of educating and training local dancers. These young dancers’ talents are often combined with those of renowned professional guest artists for memorable performances.