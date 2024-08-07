Westchester Athletes Win Medals at 2024 Paris Olympic Games

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Athletes from Westchester County competing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games have been making their communities proud with their performances so far.

Kate Douglass, 22, a 2019 Pelham High School graduate, has been a dominating force in the swimming pool, capturing two gold and two silver medals.

“Olympic champion! Thankful for everyone who helped me get here. Go USA!” Douglass posted on Facebook.

Douglass won a gold in the 200-meter breaststroke in an American record time of 2:19.24. She also won the top prize as a member of the 4×100-meter freestyle team.

In addition, Douglass won a silver in the 200-meter individual medley and as a member of the 4×100-meter freestyle relay team.

Four years ago in Tokyo, Douglass, who attends the University of Virginia, won a bronze medal in the 200-meter individual medley.

Meanwhile, White Plains native Claire Weinstein also excelled in the pool in Paris.

Weinstein, 17, the youngest member of the United States swimming team, won a silver medal as member of the 4×200 freestyle relay team, swimming the first leg.

“Congratulations to White Plains’ Claire Weinstein on becoming an Olympic Silver Medalist today!” State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D/Scarsdale) posted Aug. 2 on Facebook. “She swam the first leg of the Women’s 200 Free Relay, did an amazing job and achieved a personal best! Congratulations Claire!!”

Weinstein also qualified to compete in the finals of the 200-meter freestyle, where she finished eighth.

She attended Highlands Middle School and White Plains High School and now lives in Nevada. She has committed to do her college studies at UC Berkeley.

Two other Westchester athletes are still competing for the right to hear the U.S. National Anthem.

Sam Coffey, 25, who grew up in Sleepy Hollow and was a standout soccer star at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, is a starting midfielder on the U.S. women’s soccer team.

The United States has qualified for the semifinals and will play Germany Aug. 6 with hopes of reaching the gold medal game Aug. 10.

The story also hasn’t been written yet for Rai Benjamin of Mount Vernon.

The 27-year-old finished first in the first heat of the 400-meter hurdles Aug. 5. He will next compete Aug. 7 in the semifinals and likely will be one of the competitors in the finals on Aug. 9.