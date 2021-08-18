We’re Stuck With the Costs Regardless of What Cuomo Bridge is Called

Many calling for restoring the name of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge back to the Tappan Zee Bridge missed something. In 1994, then-Gov. Mario Cuomo changed the name to the Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge. Wilson was elected lieutenant governor with Nelson Rockefeller in 1958 on the Republican ticket. Rockefeller resigned as governor in 1973, and a year later assumed the Office of Vice President under President Gerald Ford. Wilson became the governor. He subsequently lost to Democrat Hugh Carey in 1974 for a full term.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo always intended to use toll hikes to pay for the $3.9 billion construction cost. He made a political calculation by promising not to raise the tolls when running in 2018. To pay back the $1.6 billion Federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Improvement Act (TIFIA) loan and $1 billion Thruway Authority Bond, tolls will periodically go up. How long will it take to pay back both loans?

Cuomo’s departure from Albany will leave taxpayers and commuters stuck paying higher fares, taxes and tolls in coming years to pay for the bridge, regardless of name.

Larry Penner

Great Neck, N.Y.