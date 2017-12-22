Websites Launched to Help Fox Lane Middle School Student’s Family

By Erin Maher

Two websites have been started to help the family of Fox Lane Middle School student Jacob Kornreich who died on Monday.

An e-mail was sent out to the Bedford Central School District community early Tuesday morning by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christopher Manno.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you of the passing of a Fox Lane Middle School student,” Manno stated in his Dec. 19 e-mail. “We were informed of this most unfortunate information yesterday evening.”

The Examiner reached out to Fox Lane Middle School and the district office on Tuesday. Grief counselors are available for any student who needs help.

“Our school community has indeed suffered a loss, at which time we cannot currently comment on, but we can ensure that we have counselors available to students at this time,” said Carole LaColla, the district clerk and assistant to the superintendent.

Kornreich was a former West Patent student before he entered middle school.

The website – www.teamjacbosfamily.com – allows an online community of people to assist the family in non-financial ways, such as organizing who will deliver food to the home, help with errands and other tasks to support the mourners during the grieving process.

A gofundme page was also created, with the funds collected going to funeral and burial expenses, counseling and child care for the family.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/teamjacobsfamily.