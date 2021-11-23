We Must Save the Armonk Lions and Fol-De-Rol

One of my favorite aspects of living in North Castle are the many cherished events that bring us together. Events like the art show, Fol-De-Rol and the upcoming Frosty Day on Nov. 28 set us apart and define us as a community.

Sadly, one of these events and the amazing non-profit that sponsors it, is on the verge of dying forever.

The Armonk Lions Club has been running the Fol-De-Rol festival for more than 45 years. Many of us have fond memories attending the carnival and crafts fair with our families. But what is less known is how the Armonk Lions Club uses the money generated to do incredible things for our town. These donations include paying for the NC4 disaster relief trailer, dugouts for Armonk Baseball, the gazebo and Lions Way Bridge at Wampus Park, scholarships for children in our community and donations to more than a dozen non-profits.

Due to a lack of new volunteer members, the Armonk Lions Club is literally days away from shutting down forever, which would mean the loss of Fol-De-Rol and all the community donations that go with it. While Fol-De-Rol is typically held in June, new volunteers must be identified on an urgent basis if we are to have a chance at keeping it alive.

There will be a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Hergenhan Recreation Center (40 Maple Ave.) for those interested in volunteering. Please e=-mail matt@mattmilim.com for more information.

Please help save Fol-De-Rol and the Armonk Lions Club.

Matt Milim

Armonk