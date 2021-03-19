‘We Had No Idea What to Do’: Thornwood Woman Gives Birth in Car on Way to Hospital

By Serena Norr

Giving birth typically happens in a hospital, but for Thornwood resident Erin Andrews and her boyfriend K.C. Brown, that experience happened just off of Route 117 as the couple was rushing to Northern Westchester Hospital.

On Jan. 20, an otherwise typical day quickly changed at about 9 p.m. Andrews started to feel cramps and increasingly rapid and stronger contractions. At about 12:25 a.m. her water broke, and by 12:45 a.m. they were on their way to the hospital.

However, soon after passing Roaring Brook Road, Andrews said “the feeling intensified” – and minutes later her baby daughter, who they would name Kendra Taylor, was born at 12:52 a.m. Brown had turned off of Route 117 onto Taylor Road to await help.

“The craziest part was how quickly everything happened,” she said. “The seven-minute car ride when we left our house, to when she was born, felt like seconds. But the eight minutes on the call with 911, waiting for the EMTs to arrive, while trying to keep our newborn safe and alive, felt like hours.”

As they waited for the EMTs, they had turned off the car engine and battled the cold with their new baby.

“Sadly, we weren’t thinking,” Andrews said. “Trying to get her to breathe we didn’t even think of how cold it was for her.”

In those tense moments, Andrews recalled that Kendra appeared to look gray and wasn’t making any sounds. They also had to figure out how to cut the umbilical cord. The 911 dispatchers gave them directions on how to tie it off with something sharp.

“We had no idea what to do,” said Andrews who grew up in Thornwood and works as a product designer for a local business. “When she came out, she was gray, not making any noise, not crying or really moving around. We did not know if she was okay, and if we kept driving, if she would make it. K.C. made a quick decision to pull over and clear her airway. I was not able to let go (from hovering) to help, the contractions were still coming and my legs were weak and shaky.”

Brown never had to cut the cord, as a police officer and the EMTs arrived moments later. Mother and baby made their way to Northern Westchester Hospital safely in an ambulance where Erin delivered the afterbirth and Kendra was taken to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and placed in an incubator for about five hours because her body temperature was low. She weighed in at six pounds.

Now, nearly two months old, Kendra Taylor (her middle name is after the road her parents pulled onto) and her mom are doing well and will be able to share an incredible story for years to come.