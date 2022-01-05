WCC Teacher Arraigned for Fraudulent COVID-19 Vaccination Card

A former Westchester Community College assistant teacher who altered a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to obtain a full-time position at the college was recently arraigned.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, Sonya Tarter Wilson, 50, of Mount Vernon, was charged Dec. 21 in Greenburgh Town Court with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree, a felony. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety made the arrest following an investigation.

“The creation of fraudulent vaccination cards is a deceitful tactic that puts others at an increased risk of the serious effects of COVID-19,” Rocah said. “Individuals with relevant information about anyone possessing or selling fake or altered COVID-19 vaccination cards are encouraged to contact my office.”

On Nov. 9, at approximately 6:07 a.m., Wilson submitted a copy of a forged COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, with her name and date of birth, in order to obtain permanent employment at Westchester Community College, which has a vaccination requirement. When asked by the college for the original COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, Wilson admitted that the card she submitted belonged to a family member and that she altered the information on it.

Wilson is scheduled to appear again in Greenburgh Town Court on Jan. 21, 2022.