WCC Budget Includes No Tuition Increase for 2022-23 School Year

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tuition for students for the upcoming 2022-23 school year at SUNY Westchester Community College (WCC) will not be increasing. An increase in sponsor support from Westchester County government helped annual full-time credit student tuition remain at $4,730, despite rising costs associated with inflation.

“The county’s extraordinary gesture increasing its sponsor support is a heartening demonstration of confidence in SUNY Westchester Community College and its central role uplifting our region by providing economic advancement opportunities for individuals and businesses,” said SUNY WCC President Dr. Belinda Miles. “Our partnership in keeping tuition affordable for students and families is a cornerstone of the community college mission to keep students on the path to high-quality higher education and is especially impactful as we expand academic degree pathways at our new Yonkers Campus this fall.”

SUNY WCC students are eligible to apply for need-based federal and state financial aid that covers tuition, and the WCC Foundation distributes more than $2 million in scholarships annually. In 2022-2023, eligible students can receive federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to offset any impacts from COVID-19.

“If rising prices on everyday purchases are already significantly influencing consumer behavior, imagine what a tuition increase would mean? It means postponing graduation and delaying one’s higher income earning potential,” county Board of Legislators Chairwoman Catherine Borgia said. “The board recognizes the role that SUNY WCC plays in providing upward mobility to students who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford a college education. Those students deserve support and access now more than ever.”

SUNY Westchester Community College, which has more than 24,000 full-time and part-time students, offers options at six locations across the county, and with classes held on weekdays, evenings, and weekends. A new, state-of-the-art Yonkers Campus opens this fall at Cross County Center, offering a full array of student services and more than 140 classes.