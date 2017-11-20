WBT Holds Holiday Toy Drives

Westchester Broadway Theatre (WBT) is participating in toy collection drives this Holiday Season for two organizations — The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Toys for Tots.

The Tunnel To Towers Foundation has been sending supplies and volunteers to Texas since shortly after Hurricane Harvey hit and has continued its relief efforts with the addition of a Toy Drive. Toy donations for the foundation are being collected at WBT through Dec. 4. A group of NYC Firefighters will then bring the toys to Beaumont and Orange, Texas, where homes are still in devastation. John Hodge, CEO of the foundation said, “We think the kids are probably facing a pretty bleak Christmas. We want to try to bring them a little bit of joy for the holidays.”

WBT’s annual Toys For Tots collection runs through mid- December.

Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

Donations may be left in the Westchester Broadway Theatre lobby under the Christmas tree, at 1 Broadway Plaza, Elmsford; www.broadwaytheatre.com; 914-592-2222.