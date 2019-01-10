Water Main Break at Fox Lane Prompts Early Dismissal

The Bedford Central School district released middle school and high school students early today after a water main break at the campus.

At about 7:30 Thursday morning, the district sent an email to students’ families alerting them of the problem.

No water pressure was available, cutting off toilets and running water.

“This poses an emergent safety and sanitary concern,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christopher Manno stated in the email message.

An 11 a.m. early dismissal was arranged for Fox Lane High School and Fox Lane Middle School students.

All after-school and evening activities on the Fox Lane Campus were canceled for today. Activities in other schools are scheduled to proceed as scheduled.

More information as it becomes available.