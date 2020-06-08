Warwick Drive-In is Well Worth the Trip for Outdoor Entertainment

By Rick M. Pezzullo

As the Hudson Valley continues to gradually reopen, everyone is looking to get out of the house and enjoy the summer weather. One of the first businesses to reopen were the drive-in movie theaters.

I recently took a trip to the Warwick Drive-In to enjoy a double feature and I was not disappointed.

First, the cost was reasonable at $12 per adult and $8 per child. It’s important to make plans in advance as tickets sell out quickly. We had to purchase our tickets a week in advance for a Thursday showing, so keep that in mind.

There are three different screens for viewing with a variety of movies for the whole family. I chose to see “Bad Boys for Life” and “Invisible Man,” but I noticed on the screen next to ours, there was a showing of “Trolls: World Tour” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Each car has an adequately wide parking spot that allows for social distancing compliance. The concession stands are open, but you can also bring your own food. The bathrooms are a little confined, so make sure to wear masks, but the vast majority of people were adhering to PPE and social distancing rules.

The movie was scheduled for 7 p.m., but the screening didn’t start until 8:30 p.m. because it obviously has to be dark. I would keep that in mind as we arrived at about 6:45 p.m., which was definitely too early.

Overall, the Warwick Drive-In was a fun experience and is an awesome summer activity for the whole family that provides a small escape from living rooms.

“Bad Boy for Life.” I will preface this review with the fact that I did not see the first two movies of this franchise. The movie takes place in Miami, as the entire series does, with Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) celebrating Marcus’ retirement to spend more time with his family.

However, the night is ruined as a drive-by shooting triggers an investigation and action-filled chase. The antagonist of the movie is Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo) who is a widowed drug kingpin seeking vengeance for her husband’s incarceration and death. She sends her son on a killing spree based off a list that includes Lowrey.

The film isn’t well-written and its acting leaves much to be desired. However, if you watch this movie for what it is, a typical popcorn action flick, then you will be entertained. There were definitely funny moments and I didn’t feel lost without seeing the first two installments of the franchise.

“Bad Boys for Life” was entertaining, but don’t expect any Oscars coming its way.

Rating: 5.5/10

“Invisible Man.” Now, I know what you’re probably thinking: Horror movies are the worst, they always give me nightmares and they have stupid plots.

I would implore you to reconsider in the case of “Invisible Man.” It’s one of the best horror movies I’ve seen.

The plot centers around Cecilia Kass, who attempts to escape her abusive relationship with tech prodigy, Adrian Griffin. She finds out soon after she escapes that Adrian has died. Adrian, surprisingly, leaves Cecilia $5 million in his will. However, Cecilia soon realizes his presence has not left her side and is haunted by Adrian, even though she cannot see him.

Elizabeth Moss puts in another masterful performance that immediately gives the film credibility. The plot, although slightly far-fetched, is definitely more cohesive and realistic than the majority of horror movies. With a few twists and turns, this film will keep you in suspense more than it terrifies you, which is what makes it great.

“Invisible Man” is certainly worth a watch whether or not care for the horror genre.

Rating: 8.5/10