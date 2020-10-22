Want to Vote Early in Westchester County? Here’s Where You Can Find a Polling Site

With the Nov. 3 general election looming, all registered Westchester County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot early starting Saturday.

Early voting will take place from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 at any of the 17 designated early voting locations throughout the county. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents can also opt to participate in the election through an absentee ballot, with in-person voting also available at your local polling site on Election Day.

The poles will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24, Oct. 25, Oct. 31, and Nov. 1. On Oct. 26, Oct. 28, and Oct. 30, voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can cast their vote on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 from noon to 8 p.m.

Here are the locations that will be open for early voting:

Eastchester Public Library 11 Oakridge Place Eastchester, NY Eastchester

Dobbs Ferry Village Hall 112 Main Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Greenburgh Town Hall 177 Hillside Avenue White Plains, NY 10607

Veterans Memorial Building 210 Halstead Avenue Harrison, NY 10528

Pound Ridge Town House 179 Westchester Avenue Pound Ridge, NY 10576

Mamaroneck Town Center 740 W. Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park 1 Wallace Drive Mt. Kisco, NY 10549

Mt. Pleasant Community Center 125 Lozza Drive Valhalla, NY 10595

Mt. Vernon City Hall 1 Roosevelt Square Mt. Vernon, NY 10550

New Rochelle City Hall Annex 90 Beaufort Place New Rochelle, NY 10801

Joseph G. Caputo Community Center 95 Broadway Ossining, NY 10562

Peekskill Nutrition Center Neighborhood Center 4 Nelson Avenue Peekskill, NY 10566

Somers Town House 335 Route 202 Somers, NY 10589

Westchester County Board of Elections 25 Quarropas Street White Plains, NY 10601

Grinton I. Will Library 1500 Central Park Avenue Yonkers, NY 10701

Riverfront Library One Larkin Center Yonkers, NY 10701

Yorktown Cultural Center 1974 Commerce Street Yorktown Heights, NY 10598



For more information on early voting, contact the Westchester County Board of Elections at 914-995-5700 or visit https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting/early-voting-2020?fbclid=IwAR2iNhLUfcmGZ_RU_5z9Jp1aet5m6rC-d1emR899AbMyVi-ohxcV_30QLlg.