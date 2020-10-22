Want to Vote Early in Westchester County? Here’s Where You Can Find a Polling Site
With the Nov. 3 general election looming, all registered Westchester County voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballot early starting Saturday.
Early voting will take place from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 at any of the 17 designated early voting locations throughout the county. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents can also opt to participate in the election through an absentee ballot, with in-person voting also available at your local polling site on Election Day.
The poles will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24, Oct. 25, Oct. 31, and Nov. 1. On Oct. 26, Oct. 28, and Oct. 30, voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents can cast their vote on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29 from noon to 8 p.m.
Here are the locations that will be open for early voting:
- Eastchester Public Library
- 11 Oakridge Place Eastchester, NY Eastchester
- Dobbs Ferry Village Hall
- 112 Main Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522
- Greenburgh Town Hall
- 177 Hillside Avenue White Plains, NY 10607
- Veterans Memorial Building
- 210 Halstead Avenue Harrison, NY 10528
- Pound Ridge Town House
- 179 Westchester Avenue Pound Ridge, NY 10576
- Mamaroneck Town Center
- 740 W. Boston Post Road Mamaroneck, NY 10543
- Mt. Kisco Memorial Complex at Leonard Park
- 1 Wallace Drive Mt. Kisco, NY 10549
- Mt. Pleasant Community Center
- 125 Lozza Drive Valhalla, NY 10595
- Mt. Vernon City Hall
- 1 Roosevelt Square Mt. Vernon, NY 10550
- New Rochelle City Hall Annex
- 90 Beaufort Place New Rochelle, NY 10801
- Joseph G. Caputo Community Center
- 95 Broadway Ossining, NY 10562
- Peekskill Nutrition Center Neighborhood Center
- 4 Nelson Avenue Peekskill, NY 10566
- Somers Town House
- 335 Route 202 Somers, NY 10589
- Westchester County Board of Elections
- 25 Quarropas Street White Plains, NY 10601
- Grinton I. Will Library
- 1500 Central Park Avenue Yonkers, NY 10701
- Riverfront Library
- One Larkin Center Yonkers, NY 10701
- Yorktown Cultural Center
- 1974 Commerce Street Yorktown Heights, NY 10598
For more information on early voting, contact the Westchester County Board of Elections at 914-995-5700 or visit https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/voting/early-voting-2020?fbclid=IwAR2iNhLUfcmGZ_RU_5z9Jp1aet5m6rC-d1emR899AbMyVi-ohxcV_30QLlg.