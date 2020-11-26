Want a Free Flu Shot? Here’s Where You Can Get One in Westchester County

With so many concerned about COVID-19, it might be easy to forget that it’s flu season.

To ensure the community remains vigilant about their personal health, Westchester County will be hosting free flu vaccinations clinics at Phelps Hospital, located at 701 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow, beginning this Saturday. The clinics are a partnership between the Department of Health and Phelps Hospital.

Dates are as follows:

Saturday, November 28, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 3, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 4, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Flu can cause fever and chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache, and runny or stuffy nose. Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

Pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus infections and ear infections are examples of flu-related complications. If you have a medical condition, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, flu can make it worse

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six months of age and older get vaccinated every flu season, which is between October and May. Those six months through 8 years of age may need two doses during a single flu season, the CDC states, with remaining ages only needing one dose.

It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination.

Those interested must register prior to getting a vaccine. Attendees are asked to arrive 5 minutes before a scheduled appointment and to wear a face mask. Follow signs for Emergency Department. The Flu clinic is located next to the drive-through COVID testing tent.

If you are not feeling well, you must cancel your appointment. Precautions are for increased safety to all during the pandemic.

Register here: https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=11900281